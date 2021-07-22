Food sharing community gardens expands in Barrie

In the Ardagh Bluffs neighbourhood of Barrie, Batteaux Park is the latest to receive a community garden.

Volunteers with the Barrie Woodworkers Club are working hard to install the garden beds Thursday.

In May, the City announced three additional community gardens would be installed this summer, including Lampman Lane Park and Riverwood Park.

Lampman Lane Park was installed on July 15, and construction on Riverwood Park is slated for August.

The City of Barrie, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and Urban Pantry collaborated on the site location after rounds of public consultation.

The Urban Pantry is running the installation of the gardens.

There are currently four other community gardens in Barrie; Sunnidale Park, Shear Park, Golden Meadow Park and Eastview Community Park.

Information on the City's community gardens is available here.