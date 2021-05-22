Food trucks coming to Saanich parks in July under new pilot program

The District of Saanich will allow food trucks at select parks this summer under a new pilot program.

Food trucks will open at Beckwith Park, Cadboro-Gyro Park and Gorge Waterway Park beginning July 1.

Food truck operators who are interested in participating in the pilot program are asked to submit an application to Saanich by May 30.

Ten food trucks in total will be selected for the pilot program, and a lottery draw will be held on May 31 to decide which trucks are chosen.

The pilot program will run for 10 weeks, from July 1 to Sept. 8. Each food truck will be assigned to a park for one week, before rotating to a new spot the next week.

Food truck operators can select their own hours of operation between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.

Saanich notes that operators are responsible for supplying garbage cans and compost bins, and must transport the waste that their business creates out of the park each day.

Interested operators can apply for a spot online here.