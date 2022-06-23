Food trucks returning to Saanich parks this summer
Summer has returned and so have food trucks in the Saanich, B.C., area.
Six food trucks are on the schedule to visit parks in the municipality on a rotating basis between July 1 and September 6.
The food trucks can park at Cadboro-Gyro Park and Beckwith Park between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.
The District of Saanich says it's up to the food trucks to decide which hours they're operating each day.
Vendors post their own schedules to the Victoria Food Trucks website, according to the municipality.
The six food trucks participating in the Saanich Food Truck Program are: Greek on the Street, Cup-a-Roni, Country Crepes, Sub-Zero Ice Cream, Candytime, and Holy Cow Mini Donuts.
The district says the participating food trucks offer a "wide range of sweet and savoury" options.
"We received great feedback on our Food Truck Pilot Program in 2021 and I’ve heard excitement in our community to see the program return," said Judy Brownoff, Saanich councillor and chair of the district's parks, trails and recreation committee, in a statement.
"The program supports local entrepreneurs and gives residents one more reason to enjoy our wonderful parks this summer," she said.
