Food trucks to open at 3 Saanich parks under new pilot program

The District of Saanich is moving a head with a pilot program that will see food trucks set up along three popular parks.

Food trucks will be allowed to open at Beckwith Park, Cadboro-Gyro Park and the Gorge Waterway Park.

The pilot program was approved at a Saanich council on Monday. Proposals for food trucks at Mt. Tolmie and Mt. Douglas parks were shot down by council due to concerns about litter, environmental impacts and traffic turnover.

Under the pilot program, up to two food trucks will be allowed to open at Beckwith Park and Cadboro-Gyro Park, while one food truck can be stationed at the Gorge Waterway Park.

The food trucks will be allowed to operate between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily beginning this summer. Exact opening dates will be announced soon, according to the municipality.

Interested food truck operators can apply for a spot, according to Saanich. The food trucks will be selected through a public lottery system, and may rotate locations throughout the summer.

The pilot program was initially pitched in March 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.