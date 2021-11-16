Foot, back specialists in Timmins sanctioned for years of prescribing unnecessary orthotics

In a decision released Nov. 11, two foot specialists in Timmins have been disciplined by the College of Chiropodists of Ontario for professional code violations that took place over several years.

The pair operated Ontario Orthotic Solutions at various locations in the province, including Timmins, acting as both chiropodists and chiropractors.

According to a transcript of the discipline committee hearing Oct. 27, the pair overprescribed orthotics and compression socks when they "knew or ought to have known that the provision of the treatment was ineffective, unnecessary or deleterious to the patient or was inappropriate to meet the needs of the patient."

"In particular, out of the records for the patients of Ontario Orthotics reviewed by the college’s investigator from the time period in or about 2009 until in or about 2016, all of the patients were prescribed multiple pairs of orthotics, and several patients also received prescriptions for compression stockings," the transcript said.

"The member did not discuss other treatment options with the patient and/or determine if a different treatment was appropriate before prescribing orthotics and/or compression stockings, and/or the member prescribed and/or recommended orthotics and/or compressions stockings to patients who did not require them."

The pair also kept poor patient records, especially when it came to information about why certain patients had been prescribed compression socks or orthotics.

And the pair often shipped the items directly to patients from the manufacturer, rather than having them come in for a formal fitting.

In 2016, an insurance company audited Ontario Orthotics and found that many patients had filed claims for orthotics they didn't receive.

In response, the specialists backdated many of the original prescriptions, didn't dispense them to patients but mailed them directly.

Admitted to all allegations

Both specialists admitted to all of the allegations.

"Of additional concern is that the professional misconduct in which the member engaged in has involved what the panel views as a gross violation of the public trust by misleading patients, insurance companies and the public at large," the transcript said.

"The member brought disrepute to the entire profession for personal financial gain while placing the profession at risk given the members unacceptable business practices."

The panel decided to suspend their practice for 10 months, ending in July 2022. After that period they are prohibited from prescribing orthotics for another 12 months and must refer patients to another qualified specialist.

In addition, during those 12 months, and at their own expense, they will be supervised by someone approved by the college. The supervisor will visit the clinic twice unannounced in the first six months, and twice in the final six months.

"In conducting the supervision, the supervisor shall discuss ethics, practice management, record-keeping and compliance with the college’s standards with the member," the transcript said.

Read the full transcripts here and here.