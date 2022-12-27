Footage of fatal Strathmore RCMP shooting shows up on social media as police watchdog investigates

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating in the aftermath of a deadly police shooting involving the Strathmore RCMP.

Meanwhile, a portion of the altercation, which occurred early Christmas morning, was posted to social media by a witness.

Multiple gunshots can be heard in the video.

The footage is recorded from a distance and does not capture the incident visually.

Mounties in the southern Alberta town said Sunday they were called to a local gas station around 3:30 a.m. to deal with an "unwanted person" who was allegedly causing a disturbance.

The RCMP said the man was armed at the time, but did not disclose what the alleged weapon was.

According to police, the shooting occurred during a confrontation between the man and the responding officers.

EMS say he was taken to the local health centre with potentially life-threatening injuries.

A STARS air ambulance was also dispatched to Strathmore but according to EMS did not leave with a patient.

The RCMP have not given any updates on the man's condition.

Sources say and Siksika Nation has since confirmed the man is dead.

In a release, chief and council offered condolences to the man's family, who is a member of Siksika Nation.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is called in whenever the actions of police in the province result in serious injury or death.

So far, ASIRT’s only comment about the incident has been a post to social media later Sunday stating it is investigating and details will follow.

The RCMP said it will conduct an internal review of the incident in addition to and independent of ASIRT’s investigation.