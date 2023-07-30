Football fans visit Halifax ahead of Touchdown Atlantic game

A sea of people wearing green shirts and jerseys swept through the City of Halifax as passionate Saskatchewan Roughriders fans made their presence felt and marched the streets displaying their team colours.

“I’m a big rider fan and the opportunity to combine going to the riders game plus visiting Halifax was really the draw for me,” said Bryan Braun, who travelled from Saskatchewan to root for his team.

Some even travelled from as far as Montana to watch the game.

“The roughriders are our life! We need to support them. It’s because of our support that they’re going to go really far,” said Louise Brewer.

While it was easy to get lost in the green-wearing crowd, at the tailgate outside of Huskies Stadium at Saint Mary’s University, groups of Argonaut fans were eager and ready for their team to continue their winning streak.

“It’s the best team in the CFL. [They’re] undefeated [and] about to be their six win,” said one super-fan who told CTV News he had been to all of their games.

While many geared up to see the game in person, others spent their day at different bars around the city.

“The CFL only reaches as far east as Montreal. Many Nova Scotian’s want to see a CFL franchise here in the Maritimes. “We need to have a stadium here to create a social license that will allow this very diverse community in Halifax to come together,” said Steven Patterson.

Touchdown Atlantic has played six games since its beginning in 2005, making this seasons game it’s seventh.

