Football player with big appetite for cooking highlights restaurants in video series

A former Edmonton Elks football player who loves to cook is now answering the question of where are the best places to grab a bite with a new social media channel showing local and international food destinations.

Justin Renfrow, a Canadian Football League (CFL) free agent, has been eating and cooking across restaurants in Alberta and the U.S.

Cooking was always something he enjoyed, and while moving between different teams, he found it helped to connect with his fellow players.

"I've been cooking all my life," Renfrow told CTV News Edmonton. "Who doesn't love a good meal?"

"The biggest thing about cooking," he added, "is it's like the ultimate way you can show you care about somebody. I'll have guys over all the time to cook for."

"All of us are away from our families, away from our loved ones, and so it's a camaraderie thing."

He previously played in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders, B.C. Lions and, most recently with the Edmonton Elks.

Before moving to Canada, he was affiliated with several National Football League (NFL) teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks.

The offensive tackle fondly recalls how one season, he was involved in the kitchen for a Seahawks charity benefit event.

"I ended up cooking 100 steaks at a famous Seattle steakhouse," he said. "That was a lot of fun for me, and that was always something I would want to do more.

"As my football career has progressed, I've been invited into a lot of restaurants, and so I wanted to just take eating to another level."

Over the pandemic and dealing with some injuries, Renfrow decided to take his passion for cooking to the next level by starting a YouTube channel and taking to social media platforms to highlight delicious food, called What's Cooking JR?

He partnered with restaurants to help them promote their menus and special dishes as they pivoted to takeout when COVID-19 precautions prevented indoor dining.

"Bein' in different kitchens is like being on a road game," Renfrow said.

When he moved to Edmonton for football two years ago, Renfrow said he was impressed by the local food scene.

"I was coming here after playing in the NFL in cities like Dallas and Seattle," he said. "To come to Edmonton after Vancouver and not feel like I missed a step in the seafood department… is great."

While picking a favourite dish or restaurant is challenging, Renfrow said some personal highlights include Black Pearl Seafood Bar, preparing sushi with Chef Vinh Tran and enjoying BBQ pitmaster Mel Chmilar Jr.'s meats.

"To have all those people in the city of Edmonton shows the variety in the food scene," Renfrow added.

"I don't think many people realize how good it is and realize how good it is and how many great chefs are here. It's something I want to show and highlight in What's Cooking JR?

"I think a lot of people enjoy the good food but don't realize like it is special to have such good food in this city."

His favourite part is getting into the kitchen with a chef and trying his hand at preparing their signature dishes or learning techniques.

"It's a lot of fun," Renfrow said. "I'm just trying to show the world all the best food."