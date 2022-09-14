Football Weekend in Saskatchewan: Mosaic Stadium to host CFL, CJFL and U Sports

The inaugural running of “Football Weekend in Saskatchewan” is coming to the Queen City Sept. 16 and 17.

The event was announced as a collaboration between the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Regina Thunder and the University of Regina Rams.

The two day spectacle begins with the Riders facing off against the Edmonton Elks. The Riders will try and improve their 6-7 season record after two back to back losses against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

On Saturday, there are two games on the agenda. The Regina Thunder will start the day at 1 p.m., facing off against their provincial rivals, the Saskatoon Hilltops.

The Thunder approach the weekend matchup with a 4-0 season record. The team is also coming fresh off a 29 -21 overtime win against the Hilltops in Saskatoon on Sept. 10.

Following the Thunder and Hilltops faceoff, another Regina and Saskatoon matchup is on the schedule.

At 7 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium, the University of Regina Rams will go head to head with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. The Rams currently have a 2-0 record for this year’s season.

The event will feature a number of other festivities.

Prior to the Rams and Huskies matchup, Confederation Park is set to host a U of R Alumni tailgate party from 4:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will provide food, games and giveaways as well as a performance from singer and rapper Roy Wood$ on the Original 16 stage.

Saskatchewan Roughriders Mitchell Picton and Dan Clark will be available to sign autographs during the event. A performance from country artist Justin LaBrash is expected during the halftime show.

Ticket bundles are being offered for the inaugural “Football Weekend in Saskatchewan.”

Tickets for each of the three individual games are also available.