Foothills hosts event to promote stroke awareness

It's a leading cause of death – and about 300,000 Canadians are living with the effects.

That's why a Saturday event was held to raise awareness about strokes.

Foothills Medical Centre in northwest Calgary hosted the free event.

People were invited to hear from local stroke researchers and caregivers – and connect with available resources.

This is the sixth year the event has been held and organizers say they hope to connect with more people who have had strokes.

"We provide a lot of social functions for them (stroke victims)," said Vicky Jones, from the Stroke Recovery Association of Calgary. "Two luncheons a month, different parties every year, where everybody knows what they're going through because we've all had strokes.

"So [our goal is for them] to know that they have a safe place to come."

Every year in Canada, there are over 50,000 new strokes – that's one stroke every 10 minutes.