Foothills hosts event to promote stroke awareness
It's a leading cause of death – and about 300,000 Canadians are living with the effects.
That's why a Saturday event was held to raise awareness about strokes.
Foothills Medical Centre in northwest Calgary hosted the free event.
People were invited to hear from local stroke researchers and caregivers – and connect with available resources.
This is the sixth year the event has been held and organizers say they hope to connect with more people who have had strokes.
"We provide a lot of social functions for them (stroke victims)," said Vicky Jones, from the Stroke Recovery Association of Calgary. "Two luncheons a month, different parties every year, where everybody knows what they're going through because we've all had strokes.
"So [our goal is for them] to know that they have a safe place to come."
Every year in Canada, there are over 50,000 new strokes – that's one stroke every 10 minutes.
-
Toronto man facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired: policeA 32-year-old Torontonian is facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired and prohibited to operate a vehicle, according to police.
-
Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex stormA powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.
-
Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West NipissingA dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Sask. police caught 476 impaired drivers in May: SGIPolice in Saskatchewan caught 476 impaired drivers around the province throughout the month of May, a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said.
-
Black tire marks on Leduc Pride crosswalk lead to police investigationPolice are investigating black tire tread marks on the new Pride crosswalk in Leduc as vandalism.
-
Muggy weather this week for the MaritimesThe air in the Maritimes will likely feel heavy and muggy throughout the week with low pressure centred to the west and high pressure to the east.
-
Several charges laid in stolen car investigation in MidlandFour individuals face charges in connection with a stolen car investigation in Midland last week.
-
No injuries reported after 19-car Sask. train derailmentNo one was injured after a 19-car freight train derailment in Saskatchewan, according to Canada's transportation regulator.
-
Caledon OPP and MTO bust wayward drivers on Highway 10Operation Perfect 10 had a dozen officers from the OPP and MTO focusing their efforts on drivers who were speeding, not wearing seatbelts and using handheld devices.