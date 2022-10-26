For 3 days only, Popeyes selling 300-piece nuggets at 4 Canadian locations

Popeyes Canada is celebrating its 300th restaurant in Canada with a "larger-than-life" meal.

Between Wednesday and Friday, four Popeyes in Canada, including one in downtown Edmonton, will sell 300 nuggets and 30 dipping sauces starting at $200.

To preorder the 300-piece nugget meal, customers are asked to call or visit one of the these four restaurants at least 24 hours in advance:

10188 109 St NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T5J 1M7

1455 Henderson Hwy, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R2G 1N3

273 Yonge St., Toronto, Ontario, M5B 1N8

Unit 600, 3025 Lougheed Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3B 6S2

The Edmonton location had five orders as of Wednesday morning, a staff member told CTV News Edmonton.

Popeyes was founded in New Orleans in 1972 and opened its first Canadian location in Toronto in 1984.

There are 3,000 locations across Canada and the United States.