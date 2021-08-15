'For him to just disappear is shocking': Search on for missing New Westminster man

Police, search and rescue crews, friends and family gathered in New Westminster's Queensborough neighbourhood Sunday to search for a missing 38-year-old man.

Eric Cardeno was last seen leaving his home in the early hours of Saturday morning, and he hasn't been seen since.

Carlo Sayo, a friend of Cardeno's, told CTV News Vancouver the missing man left without his phone or keys, and may not have even been wearing shoes.

"What we know is that he - him and his wife Nicki - they were awake in the early hours of Aug. 14," Sayo said. "They were up, and how she described it is he just walked out the door."

Sayo described his friend as quiet, well-liked and reliable. A local DJ who teaches at TableTutors DJ Academy in Burnaby, Cardeno has confused and worried friends and former students with his disappearance.

"They know him as someone who is kind of like, there and responsible and shows up," Sayo said. "For him to just disappear is shocking to a lot of his friends and to his family, as well."

Sayo said he's not aware of any mental health or personal struggles Cardeno may have been experiencing, describing his friend's disappearance as "out of character" and "bizarre."

"I don't think it's out of character for anyone to want to go out or for a walk or something like that, but not, you know, at 2 a.m. in the morning and without any of his stuff," Sayo said. "So, we don't really know what state of mind he was in."

The New Westminster Police Department says in a news release that its Major Crime Unit is investigating Cardeno's disappearance.

Police and crews from Coquitlam Search and Rescue were looking for him in and around the Fraser River on Sunday, while civilian volunteers focused their searches in more accessible parts of the neighbourhood, putting up posters as they went.

Police describe Cardeno as a Filipino man with a medium build. He stands 5'10" tall and was last seen wearing a dark tank top and black basketball shorts, police said.

They added that Cardeno is bald and has a tattoo along the left side of his chest, which extends down his arm to the top of his hand.

Anyone who sees Cardeno or has information on his whereabouts should call Cpl. Chris Cecil of the NWPD's Major Crime Unit at 604‐525‐5411, police said.