For rent: Edmonton-area man's backyard brings Mexico to you

One Leduc man has recreated Mexico in his own backyard, complete with a salt water pool, sand beach and cabana.

Dwayne Barabe, has a profound love for the country. Having travelled to Mexico 25 times, he wanted to bring the tropical paradise home as travel restrictions prevented him from visiting last winter. Barabe invested two years creating his dream backyard complete with palm trees, a waterfall, and the Mexican flag.

“I just sat there one night and thought of this and worked at it,” he said.

Barabe had the idea of sharing the oasis with others. He created a Facebook post and said the response was overwhelming. He is now renting the backyard for families and couples to relax and cool. The pool can be rented per day or at an hourly rate. He laughs while stating food and margaritas will not be provided.

“I am glad people enjoy it and love it,” he said.

Barabe is currently working on obtaining insurance and a business permit. Guests who attend must sign a waiver upon arrival.

Arturo Contreras came across the Facebook post, prompting him to visit the Mexico replica. He was amazed at the details including the cactus and Mayan calendar on display.

“It makes me feel like home now that I am here,” he said, explaining the backyard will be popular among the Latin American community.