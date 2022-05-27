For sale in Vancouver: $14M waterfront house that 'shares a wall' with neighbouring home

Would you pay nearly $14 million to share a wall with your neighbours?

For sale in one of Vancouver's priciest neighbourhoods is one of the Point Grey Townhouses, designed by late, world-renowned Canadian architect Arthur Erickson who is known for his style of bringing the outside in.

The Realtors behind the $13.8-million listing were quick to point out that this particular home is not a townhouse in the traditional sense. Although the home "shares a wall" with its neighbour, agent Shona Hurst says it's considered a detached house instead of a townhome.

Unlike a modern townhouse, the property is not stratified.

The depends-who-you-ask townhouses were built in the 1960s on six properties for five clients, "each with entirely different tastes and requirements," the architect's website says.

The houses are all different, but meant to have some unity in their structure.

For sale by Hurst and Alix Brown, of Alix & Shona: Dexter Associates Realty, is the home at 3281 Point Grey Rd.

It's right on the water, and offers what Hurst and Brown call "startling wide views from every level."

Its three levels take up more than 3,000 square feet, with the private master suite taking up the top floor, and decks on all sides but west.

It has a courtyard with "mature gardens," an attached garage and driveway to park up to five vehicles, and a fence around the side and front.

It has a total of three bathrooms and four bedrooms.

The home has been on the market for 58 days, according to the listing, and while it's priced high, that price is actually $1 million lower than what was asked last year.

Hurst said the price was adjusted when the property was put back on the market this spring. The new price reflects another sale.

While the home may seem large to condo owners and renters, Realtors say they're looking for downsizers looking to avoid strata fees they might be subject to elsewhere.

When asked about the best features, Hurst said the 32 feet of frontage on the water, as well as ocean and city views from all levels make the list.

And she mentioned the courtyard that can be enjoyed from all three levels, both inside and out – as was Erickson's style.

All photos from AlixandShona.com