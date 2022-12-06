For sale: Ruins of 100-year-old arena in Moncton hit the market

Nestled in the tall grass of Moncton's marsh, mostly hidden from sight, lies the ruins of what was once the largest indoor rink in the Maritimes.

Built in 1921 by local contractor Robert Donald, the Sunny Brae Arena was a big attraction in the Greater Moncton, N.B., area until fire destroyed it in 1928.

The circular rink with a conical roof was home to many hockey teams and used as a concert venue in the summer.

Lawren Campbell is the heritage and cultural coordinator for the City of Moncton at the Resurgo Place museum, not far from where the ruins are.

"It's so unique looking and it inspires that Roman amphitheatre kind of feeling to it, which was some of the inspiration when it was built. The fact that it's still up, 100 years, and it's ruins, really has that ancient, mystical kind of visual and atmosphere to it," said Campbell.

Now, it's for sale.

The lot, and what's left of the concrete structure, have been on the market for about two months, but it's complicated.

Part of the 2.8 acres of land borders on the Petitcodiac River.

Realtor Mathieu Blanchard said there is also the railroad that is bordering the lot, which contractors cannot build within 30-metres of.

"Those are two objections that we are facing, but at the end of the day, the land is big enough to overcome both of those objections," said Blanchard.

The land is located near both hospitals, CF Champlain mall and Université de Moncton.

Blanchard thinks the land would be perfect for a small apartment building, but only an eight-unit building can be constructed.

"It's just a matter of investing the money into the property and being patient with the zoning and dealing with the city and come to an agreement to put the best project in place," said Blanchard.

Some Moncton residents don't even notice the old arena because it's tucked away in the marsh. Many don't even know what it once was.

"Eighty years it's been ruins. So, it's not like it was a structure in people's minds that they can really remember as an active rink," said Campbell. "It was always just ruins. Even people that only moved here maybe 20 years ago, 30 years ago could easily think, 'Oh, it's got to be something with the railway,' and not know what it actually is."

In 1926, big band leader John Phillip Sousa played in front of 2,000 people inside the rink and thousands more outside on the grass.

"If there was a rock star in the marching band world, which was a big deal back in the '20s, he would be it," said Campbell. "It was like the Rolling Stones coming to Moncton."

The lot is listed at $199,000 and Blanchard said he's had some interest.