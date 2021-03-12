After a decade, millions of Syrians are unlikely to return home in the foreseeable future, even as they face deteriorating living conditions abroad. What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 12-14 CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec. COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for March 12, 2021 The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Friday, March 12. Ottawa begins COVID-19 vaccinations for all residents over the age of 90 Mayor Jim Watson announced 1,958 residents over the age of 90 have already booked an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.