For the birds: Two Londoners charged after allegedly stealing $25,000 worth of exotic birds

Two Londoners are facing charges after a number of exotic birds were stolen from a North Middlesex business last month.

On Feb. 1, OPP officers executed a search warrant at a London home after the birds worth $25,000 were taken from an Egremont Drive aviary.

Two people in their early 20s are charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

The accused have been released and will appear in court March 22.

The birds were returned to their owner, Pete Van Erp.

