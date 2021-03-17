For some bars and pubs in Halifax, St. Patrick's Day is the busiest day of the year, but some have decided to close.

"For the greater good, we thought perhaps we'd put it on hold until such time that we can sing and dance and share a glass of our favourite beverage," said pub owner Brian Doherty.

Doherty says the decision was made in conjunction with some of the city's other St. Patrick's Day hot spots.

"We can control everything in here, but on St. Patrick's Day, generally in the past, there have been lineups outside The Old Triangle and that's an area we really can't control," Doherty said.

Bars and pubs do not have to close tomorrow. Many have decided to remain open and as usual, they will be following all provincial regulations.

"It's going to be a pretty low-key St. Patty's Day compared to what we're used to," said pub owner Crystal Robbins.

Robbins' Irish pub is in Cole Harbour. She will be open, but will be at half capacity. Patrons have to remain seated -- and that means no dancing or mingling.

"We are definitely not as busy as those other bars, so I completely understand and I would have done the same if I were them," she said.

Debbie Phinney has made all the required changes to her bar to comply with the province's COVID-19 guidelines, but she hopes partygoers take it upon themselves to keep the virus at bay.

"I hope that people actually stay home if it's going to keep the virus down," Phinney said. "Anything that's going to help us get out of this so we can actually open full.

And that will only happen if people celebrate responsibly on one of the biggest party days of the year.