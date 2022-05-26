'For the past two nights I haven't slept': Kitchener family says bricks thrown through their window

A Kitchener family has raised concerns about a recent act of vandalism and they're frustrated with the response they received from the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Surveillance video shows someone throwing what appears to be two bricks into the back window of their Saddlebrook Court home on Tuesday morning.

"We're just kind of on edge," said Dikshit Soni. "Especially [as] we don't even know who did it, why they did it. What was the motivation?"

Soni and his family were home at the time of the incident but he didn't hear anything and only came upon the scene the next morning.

He said his computer, a camera lens and desk were damaged during the incident, and broken glass was left scattered around the room.

"Luckily I wasn't sitting there," Soni said. "Typically I work late and that's the designated spot for me."

The window has now been boarded up, but the homeowners say it will still be a few weeks before they can get it fixed.

"I am scared, I am paranoid to say the least," said Soni's wife Megha Khatri. "For the past two nights I haven't slept."

The couple has two young children – one five-years-old and the other two-years-old – and they're concerned about their safety.

"I'm not sending my kids out because, I don't know, the person who did this is going to come back and do it again," said Khatri.

The incident was reported to police but the family said officers haven't come by their home or followed up on their case.

"The surprising thing is, the concerning thing is, the not so comforting thing is, I expected the police to at least come down," said Soni.

CTV News reached out to the Waterloo Regional Police Service but they declined to do an interview. They did, however, provide an email statement confirming that the incident is under investigation.

It reads: "Depending on the type of incident/report, the report can be taken over the phone by our Front Line Support Unit, submitted online or an officer may attend the location. There is a criteria for each type of report and every report is different (is the incident in progress, is there video, is the suspect known, is there evidence, are there injuries, etc.)."

"I know there's only so much that authorities can do, but something can be done at least?" asked Soni.

He hopes police will patrol his neighbourhood at night as a way to deter further incidents.

"It's not a good feeling, being in your own house and looking even… being on the edge even for the slightest wind noise… what's happening outside."

The family said they want a little peace of mind in their own home.