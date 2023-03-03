'For the safety of our children': Tsuut'ina residents warned about vicious dogs

Tsuut'ina police are warning residents about "vicious" dogs roaming the nation that have been involved in several dog attacks.

A post from the department on the Tosguna Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service Facebook page says a "number" of attacks have been reported over the last couple of months.

"In response to the concerns, Head Chief and Minor Chiefs have issued a directive to Tosguna to take count of the dogs and who owns those dogs in North Sarcee and any other areas of concern," reads the post.

"For the safety of our children and our community, please cooperate with Tosguna and provide them with the requested information."

Police are reminding the public that the animal control bylaw requires dogs be on leashes and under complete control by the owner in public.

Failure to comply can result in a fine up to $1,000.