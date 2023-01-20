'For the Youth About to Rock' hits the stage this weekend

Some of London’s best young musical acts will hit the stage this weekend for an all-ages showcase. For the Youth About to Rock takes place at Eastside Bar and Grill on Hamilton Road in London Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bands on the bill include Stone Free, Full Throttle and One Way Streets.

Admission is $15 at the door. Scott Bollert, the events coordinator for Forest City London Music Awards, said the bands will be getting paid.

He said he wants to give young bands an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“We’ve really noticed that there’s a lot of young kids [who] want to come out and go to rock concerts again, and there’s not a lot of places, like I said, for any of them to go either,” he said. “We’re missing a lot of great venues that were there in the olden days, like the Wick and Call the Office, a lot of places where most bands got their start.”