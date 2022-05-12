Ford and Horwath make stops in Windsor-Essex

Leaders of two provincial parties stopped in Windsor-Essex on Thursday.

Conservative Leader Doug Ford stopped in London and Chatham-Kent on his way to Windsor.

He then made a second campaign stop at Antonino's Pizza in Tecumseh.

Ford didn't talk to the media at either location Thursday, but he is scheduled to make an announcement Friday morning in Windsor.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was also in the area Thursday.

She stopped at the NDP campaign offices in Essex.

Horwath and the Windsor NDP candidates have officially endorsed mayor Drew Dilken’s Windsor platform.