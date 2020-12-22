Saskatchewan drivers considering a new vehicle are more likely to prefer American muscle over German luxury.

According to autoTRADER.ca, the five most-searched models in Saskatchewan in 2020 were:

1. Ford F-150

2. Ford Mustang

3. Chevrolet Corvette

4. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5. Chevrolet Camaro

Canadians generally also had the F-150 and the Mustang in the top two spots.

But the bottom three consisted of the BMW 3-Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Porsche 911.

Searches for luxury vehicles show little sign of slowing down in Canada despite the pandemic, autoTRADER says.

Saskatchewan was the only province without a luxury vehicle making the top 10. Drivers had the lowest number of cars on the list, instead favouring utility vehicles, autoTRADER says.

Searches for electric and hybrid vehicles increased 31 per cent over 2019.