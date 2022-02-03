Ford Escape sought in connection with fatal Sunalta shooting
Homicide unit investigators have released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle in a shooting in a southwest neighbourhood that left one man dead.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of 17th Street S.W., in the community of Sunalta, on the afternoon of Jan. 6 following reports a man had been shot.
An injured man was found in the back alley suffering from a bullet wound and was pronounced dead on scene.
The deceased has since been identified as 36-year-old Eric Riendeau and investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
A Ford Escape SUV has been identified as the suspect vehicle in the fatal shooting.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has dash cam footage from the area from the afternoon of the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
