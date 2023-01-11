Ford F-150 Lightening, Kia's EV6 win at North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards
Electric vehicles took two of three categories for the first time in this year's North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards. Six of the nine finalists were powered by batteries, and analysts say more of the awards are likely to go to electric vehicles in the future as the industry spends billions to roll out multiple new EV models.
-
'Total loss': Fire guts home in Beaver Bank, N.S.A fire has destroyed a home in Beaver Bank, N.S., an official with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency told CTV News Wednesday.
-
370 restaurants taking reservations for Dine Out Vancouver's biggest festival to dateFrugal foodies can start preparing for the 21st annual Dine Out Vancouver Festival after the participating restaurants were revealed Wednesday.
-
B.C. boy who lost Canucks stick on flight home gifted new stick, signed jerseyA Vancouver Canucks hockey stick and signed jersey from captain Bo Horvat has made its way to a Nanaimo, B.C., boy following an intense series of ups and downs.
-
-
St. Thomas neighbourhood sealed off as police arrest wanted manA dramatic scene played out in a residential neighbourhood in St. Thomas Wednesday, as police arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants
-
Group of teen girls allegedly attack several people at random at Toronto subway stationsToronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his sonBob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to fatal downtown stabbing, four charged with first degree murderWindsor police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man downtown earlier this week.
-
'I was ashamed': Former employee of Sask. jail says she filed complaint after being told to take off ribbon skirtA woman who used to work in an Indigenous cultural role at a Yorkton jail said she filed a complaint with the Ministry of Justice after she was told she was not allowed to wear a ribbon skirt.