Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia's EV6 win at North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards


Electric vehicles took two of three categories for the first time in this year's North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards. Six of the nine finalists were powered by batteries, and analysts say more of the awards are likely to go to electric vehicles in the future as the industry spends billions to roll out multiple new EV models.
