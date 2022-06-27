Ford Fireworks excitement: Local residents and businesses anticipate biggest show yet

Businesses in the downtown area are excited for their sales to shoot up as the Ford Fireworks return to the Detroit River for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s one of our busiest days of the year,” said Renaldo Agostino, owner of Turbo Espresso Bar on Ouellette Avenue.

“Because everyone is finally back after COVID. I think this (show) will be the biggest and best one we've ever had.”

Some dedicated fans arrived at the riverfront in the morning to secure a prime location for the fireworks show.

“I bring friends, we have a great time. You got to get here early to get a good spot,” said John Hilt.

Hilt has attended 30-plus shows and shared the items he packs each time to ensure his view is comfortable.

“Sunscreen, a good chair to sit in, bug spray, sandwiches, water and music,” he said.

Windsor Parade Corporation is hosting a fireworks party ahead of the show. Guests will be treated to food, drinks and live entertainment.

“It is the party to be at on the river and we're really excited. We've got a sold out crowd,” said Maggie Durocher, Windsor Parade Corporation board member.

The fireworks begin at 10:06 p.m. Monday.