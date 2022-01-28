Ford Fireworks returning to Detroit River for 2022

It's no longer just a televised event, the Ford Fireworks are finally returning to the Detroit River.

The Parade Company is planning the very popular riverfront event for Monday June 27.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the in-person event to a halt for the past two years.

In 2020, the fireworks were fired off from a secret location and in 2021 they were set off from Lake St. Clair Metropark about 30 kilometres outside of downtown Detroit.