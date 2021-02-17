Ontario is expanding its Community Paramedicine Program to long-term care in Sudbury.

The provincial government is investing $6.5 million into this initiative so seniors who are waiting for long-term care beds can stay safe from the comfort of their own home.

"Eligible individuals for long-term care homes in Sudbury will receive 24/7, non-emergency support, through home visits and remote monitoring that is responsive to changes or escalation in their health conditions," said Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli.

The first phase of this program was announced in October 2020, in partnership with five communities. Cochrane was the only northeastern Ontario community included in the first phase.

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger told CTV News he believes this will take stress off seniors and their families.

"To save them from having to go into the hospital, particularly when we have outbreaks, is a big concern for seniors. They've been isolating for so long, this will give them the opportunity in their own homes throughout our community," Bigger said.

The program will be delivered locally, and will provide: