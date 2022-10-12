Ford in Sudbury on Thursday for Copper Cliff Complex South grand opening
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Sudbury on Thursday morning for the grand opening of Vale's Copper Cliff Complex South.
Phase 1 of the $760 million project included underground mine development and the installation of "the infrastructure and systems necessary to support production on the CCM South side of approximately 3,000 tons per day," the company said on its website.
The work covered both lateral and vertical development, rehabilitation, waste haulage, enhanced support, pre-production mining, road ballast production and escape manway construction.
"It also involves underground development to access new mining fronts between Copper Cliff and the South shaft down to approximately 1,585 metres (5,200 feet) below surface," the company said.
Ford will be joined by other dignitaries, including local, provincial and federal politicians, the Chief of Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation and executives from Vale and the president of Steelworkers Local 6500.
