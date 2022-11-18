Ford in Timmins today for announcement

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Timmins on Friday to make an announcement along with Timmins MPP George Pirie.

The announcement is related to water management at Newmont Porcupine Mine operations in South Porcupine. Details are expected to be revealed at 12:30 p.m.

CTV is covering the story and will have more details later Friday.

The premier is also expected to attend a community gathering later on this evening at Northern College.