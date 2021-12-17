Ford joins Stellantis by extending the COVID vaccination deadline for workers

Workers at Ford’s two engine plants were originally given a deadline of Dec. 17 to be fully vaccination or face termination, but union leaders say the automaker has pushed the date forward.

“The timelines were too tight,” said John D’Agnolo, Unifor Local 200 President, who represents about 1.500 members in Windsor.

The company agreed to a new deadline of March 28, 2022.

Company spokesperson, Kerri Stoakley added, “We have been very encouraged by the support of our employees to comply with our protocols, including the approximately 90 per cent of our hourly and salaried workforce who are fully vaccinated.”

However, Stoakley pointed out the automaker is offering unvaccinated employees, without an approved accommodation, educational resources and more time to review the material.

The information includes how COVID-19 vaccines work, vaccine safety related to the development of the COVID-19 vaccines, benefits of vaccination against COVID-19, risks of not being vaccinated against COVID-19, and possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccination.

As well as education, D’Agnolo said there has been interest expressed by some of the remaining unvaccinated members about a protein based COVID-19 vaccine.

The biotechnology company Novavax Inc. submitted its COVID-19 vaccine for approval in Canada in November.

The U.S based firm wanted to provide another product on the vaccine market, which could win over a few more vaccine-hesitant residents.

While it remains unclear how long it will take to evaluate Novavax’s submission, D’Agnolo thought the alternative vaccine could help more members meet the requirement Ford Canada laid out on Oct. 15.

“For some of them it will be more comfortable and the company recognizes that.”

Meanwhile, autoworkers at Stellantis have already been given an extension of Dec. 31, or face termination.

The announcement was made at the end of November, at which time union leaders said it was a chance to allow some workers to retire at the end of the year without any concerns of violating a company mandate.