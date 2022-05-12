Ford makes campaign stop in London, Ont.

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford made a campaign stop in London on Thursday.

He made the stop at 600 Oxford St. east near Adelaide Street around 12:30 p.m. for a quick chat and photo opportunity with London North Centre candidate Jerry Pribil.

Before making the stop in London, Ford was in Kitchener to announce that if re-elected, his government will build a new four-lane Highway 7 connecting Kitchener and Guelph.

Ford will also be making stops in Chatham, Windsor and Tecumseh on Thursday.

— With files from CTV News London's Jennifer Basa