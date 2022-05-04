Ford marks day 1 of Ontario election with rally in Etobicoke

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford wrapped up the first day of Ontario’s 2022 election campaign with a rally in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.

Ford, who grew up in and represents the riding of Etobicoke North, was greeted by a sea of blue signs and cheering supporters as he rolled into the Toronto Congress Centre by way of his ‘Yes Express’ campaign bus.

Sign up for Toronto breaking news alerts straight to your phone or e-mail

“Tonight, I am here to earn your support, once again. Because the job is not done. In fact…we’re just getting started,” Ford said.

The PC Leader touted a number of previously announced campaign promises, including commitments to new jobs in the electric vehicle sector, a pledge to build Highway 413, and investments in health-care infrastructure.

READ MORE: Ontario leaders kick off election campaign by debating proposed Highway 413

Leaders from all four of the province’s major political parties hit the campaign trail hard on day one of Ontario’s 43rd election.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath kicked off her bid for premier at Queen’s Park in Toronto before she made stops in Mississauga, Pickering, Uxbridge and Scarborough.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca started his day in Toronto and met with business owners and families in Oakville ahead of a meet-and-greet in Hamilton.

Green Party Leader Michael Schreiner held a competing rally at 7 p.m. in his riding of Guelph. Before that, Schreiner spent his time between Toronto and Orangeville stumping with candidates.

Full coverage of all the stops party leaders make on day 2 of the election campaign will be available live at CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News App.