Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro impounded after drivers caught street racing in Surrey, each fined $736: RCMP

Two drivers are each facing a $736 ticket after RCMP say the pair was caught street racing in Surrey.

Mounties posted a photo on Twitter shortly after noon on Wednesday, which shows the speeding vehicles—a red Ford Mustang and a green Chevrolet Camaro—in the process of being towed.

These two vehicles were street racing in Newton and caught going 101km/h in a 50km/h zone. Both vehicles were impounded for 7 days and issued violation tickets in the amount of $736/each. Excellent work by our Traffic Services Team! pic.twitter.com/tJxrnrShIX

“These two vehicles were street racing in Newton and caught going 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. Both vehicles were impounded for seven days,” Surrey RCMP tweeted.

In an email to CTV News Vancouver on Thursday, Cpl. Vanessa Munn says Surrey RCMP Traffic Services observed the vehicles “quickly accelerate away from a fresh green light at the intersection of 72 Avenue and 138 Street” at 6:50 p.m. on April 27.

She says the reason that Mounties are notifying the public nearly one month after the fact is to raise awareness and for educational purposes.

“This kind of reckless driving behaviour poses a risk to everyone on the road. The faster you drive, the less reactionary time you have, which increases the risk of serious injury or death in a collision."

Munn says the drivers were aged 19 and 29, respectively, and both individuals were ticketed for driving without due care as well as for using an electronic device.

“Depending on their driving history, they could also face a driving prohibition if they are deemed a risk to the public,” Munn wrote, adding she didn’t have the pair’s driving history “readily available.”