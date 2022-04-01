Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won't work.
The oil leak recall includes the 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape SUV and the 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport SUV with 1.5-Liter engines. A housing can crack and oil can leak onto engine parts, which can create a fire hazard.
Dealers will replace the housing if needed. Owners will be notified starting April 18.
The trailer braking recall includes F-150 pickups from 2021 and 2022, as well as the 2022 F-250, 350, 450 and 550. Also covered are the 2022 Maverick pickup, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.
A software error can stop trailers from braking, increasing the risk of a crash.
Dealers will update brake control software. Owners will be notified starting April 18.
-
Toronto baker championed sourdough long before it was trendyA decade before sourdough became a pandemic-provoked obsession for Torontonians who developed a newfound appreciation for the days-long process of nurturing starter, Patti Robinson was dedicated to the cause.
-
Summer Bike Program could return to WinnipegThe Winnipeg Public Service is recommending that the city extend the program for another.
-
Green Shirt Day aims to raise awareness on organ donationApril is Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Month and the Government of Saskatchewan is encouraging residents to sign up to be a donor and wear a green shirt on April 7.
-
RCMP seek perpetrator after sexual assaults on minors reported in ColwoodMounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help identifying a man after two minors were reportedly sexually assaulted in Colwood, B.C.
-
Women's hockey tournament honours former Wasaga Beach MayorA women's hockey tournament will be running this weekend in honour of a former Wasaga Beach Mayor.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa as wastewater indicator reaches new highOttawa Public Health is reporting one new death from COVID-19 as levels of the virus in the city's wastewater reach another record high.
-
Sudbury man shot by police with anti-riot weapon, SIU saysOntario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was shot by Sudbury police using an anti-riot weapon.
-
Greater Sudbury closes homeless encampment at Memorial ParkFollowing up on their announcement from two weeks ago, officials with Greater Sudbury closed the tent encampment at Memorial Park on Friday.
-
Driver crashes into another vehicle following attempted traffic stop in Prince AlbertPolice in Prince Albert have taken a woman into custody following an early morning crash.