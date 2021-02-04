Ontario Premier Doug Ford says while there is no bigger football fan than himself people need to celebrate the Super Bowl this year while staying at home.

"Hey guys and gals," Ford said in a video posted to his Twitter account on Thursday. "I know everyone is excited for the Super Bowl … full disclosure, I'm a Brady fan."

"But folks, please do me a favour, just stay at home, stick with your family."

The Super Bowl, which will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buaccaneers, gets underway on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Ford is urging people to support local businesses on Sunday by ordering takeout.

"Order takeout at your favourite restaurant … please support small businesses, small restaurants and we’ll all have a great Super Bowl evening."

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health echoed Ford’s comments on Thursday, urging people celebrating the Super Bowl to do so at home or virtually.

Ontario is currently under a stay-at-home order, which legally requires people to not leave their home unless the trip is deemed essential.

