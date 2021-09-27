Ford to add 10,800 jobs making electric vehicles, batteries
Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025 -- a dramatic investment in the future of EV technology that will create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South.
-
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 28, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
-
-
Edmonton election ward profile: AnirniqAnirniq, formerly Ward 2, includes incumbent Bev Esslinger and four more candidates.
-
For the first time in 51 years, Bob Ridley to miss calling Medicine Hat Tigers play-by-playThere's never been a Medicine Hat Tigers game called by anyone but Bob Ridley, until this coming Friday night in Swift Current.
-
Central Alberta armed carjackings, police pursuit end in fiery crashTwo people are in hospital after a suspect vehicle police were pursuing crashed into a pick-up truck in downtown Red Deer.
-
B.C.'s police watchdog investigating police actions after fatal crash in KamloopsThe province's police watchdog is investigating after a collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle that left one man dead late Sunday evening in Kamloops, B.C.
-
Catholic bishops pledge $30 million toward Indigenous reconciliation projectsCanada's bishops on Monday pledged $30 million to support Indigenous reconciliation projects for residential school survivors, their families and their communities across the country.
-
Going to Rogers Place for an Oilers game? Here’s what you need to knowPlanning to attend the Edmonton Oilers game on Tuesday? Here are four things you need to know before you go.