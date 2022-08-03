Ford to make an announcement in Stratford today

Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Stratford Wednesday morning.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton for the announcement.

It is unclear what the announcement will be about.

This is Ford’s first time speaking with the media after The University Health Network announced yesterday that three intensive care units at Toronto General Hospital are at or near capacity.

A UHN spokesperson confirmed to CP24 that the hospital is under a “critical care bed alert,” which is affecting their medical-surgical, coronary and cardiovascular intensive care units.

The alert comes amid a growing number of hospital emergency room and intensive care unit closures across the province due to a lack of staff.

The Ontario Nurses’ Association says about 25 hospitals were forced to make changes over the long weekend because of the staff shortage.

As Ontario copes with a seventh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, more healthcare workers are getting sick and having to self-isolate at home, taking vacation or leaving their jobs.

CP24.com will stream the announcement live at 10 a.m.