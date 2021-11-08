Ford makes campaign-style stop in Bradford touting controversial bypass

Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government is doubling down on its commitment to fully fund a controversial highway project that was first proposed decades ago.

Ford was in Bradford, Ont., Monday to reiterate the commitment to plan the 16-kilometre Bradford Bypass highway, which would connect existing Toronto-area highways in Simcoe County and York Region.

The government has earmarked $2.6 billion in its fall economic statement for highways and bridges this year, including committing to advance the Bradford Bypass, but doesn't have an exact figure for spending on the highway.

Ford says the project will save time for commuters but concerns have been raised about environmental impact and route plans that appear to benefit Ford allies.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner says the highway will contribute to pollution and called on Ford to cancel the plans, while Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says municipal support is worth listening to while looking into environmental concerns.

Environmental assessments on the project were last done in the 1990s and the province says new studies underway are expected to wrap up next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2021.