Ford, Trudeau to make a joint announcement Wednesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will make a joint announcement on Wednesday morning.

Trudeau and Ford will also be joined by Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli and Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne.

The announcement is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at the Honda Canada Manufacturing in Alliston, Ont.

Honda Canada spokesman John Bordignon confirmed on Tuesday the 2023 CRV and CRV Hybrid would be built in the company's Alliston plant.

A draft news release obtained by The Canadian Press says it will be the lead plant for the 2023 CR-V Hybrid crossover.

The release says the federal and provincial governments will chip in $131.6 million each for the plant's overhaul for a total investment of about $263 million. The investments were confirmed by a government source.

In 2020, Ford and Trudeau made joint announcement at a vehicle manufacturing plant in Oakville, Ont.

Trudeau and Ford said at the time they would each chip in $295 million to support the mass production of electric vehicles and batteries at Ford Motor Co.

With files from The Canadian Press