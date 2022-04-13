Ford Windsor donates $508,059 to United Way/Centraide

United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County has received a $508,059 donation from those at Ford Windsor toward its efforts to eliminate child poverty in the region.

The funds were raised through employee donations, special events and corporate giving and will support the United Way’s ‘Cradle to Career’ strategy which aims to help individuals in need from birth until they find a career.

“The Ford Windsor Site has a long-standing tradition of supporting the Windsor-Essex community through United Way. This year once again provided challenges, but we rallied as a team in true Ford fashion,” Tom Reeber, Ford Windsor site manager, said in a news release. “We are confident that United Way will once again do amazing things in the community with our donation.”

Over the years, the Ford Windsor site has contributed more than $52 million to the United Way.

“Unifor Local 200 is once again proud of its membership and their generosity,” said Tim Little, vice president of Unifor Local 200. “The United Way team did a great job of finding new ways to run a successful campaign in the midst of the pandemic and we thank them for their leadership.”

The need for support is greater than ever for many in the region with the cost of living increasing.

“Cost of living increases on things like food, housing, and transportation can have a significant impact on the well-being of children and their families,” says Lorraine Goddard, CEO of United Way. “Ford’s steadfast generosity will help us to build a more prosperous community for all and ensure that children and youth right here in Windsor-Essex County succeed in school and in life.”

Community supports focus on improving academic success in elementary and high-school children by offering tutoring, mentoring, nutrition and mental wellness supports.