Forecast calling for cloudy first day of school in Windsor-Essex

The first day back to school will be a cloudy one in Windsor-Essex, according to Environment Canada.

The forecaster is calling for clouds with a high of 24C on Tuesday. The humidex is expected to reach 30C with a UV index of 4 or “moderate.”

The clouds are expected to clear in the evening with fog patches to develop after midnight. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 15C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days: