Forecast calling for cloudy first day of school in Windsor-Essex
The first day back to school will be a cloudy one in Windsor-Essex, according to Environment Canada.
The forecaster is calling for clouds with a high of 24C on Tuesday. The humidex is expected to reach 30C with a UV index of 4 or “moderate.”
The clouds are expected to clear in the evening with fog patches to develop after midnight. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 15C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Wednesday: Sunny with fog patches dissipating in the morning and a high of 26C
- Thursday: Sunny with a high of 26C
- Friday: Sunny with a high of 27C
- Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28C
- Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain, high of 25C.