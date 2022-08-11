Forecast ideal for viewing last supermoon of the year in Ontario

Ontarians hoping to view the last supermoon of the year may be in luck—the forecast appears to be in their favour.

The "sturgeon moon" is expected to peak Thursday night, but will still be visible over the weekend.

There are no weather alerts issued in Ontario and CTV News' Weather Specialist Michelle Jobin says conditions should be ideal for viewing the lunar event.

In Toronto, she said, evening temperatures are expected to be about 19 C with clear skies.

"Toronto forecast for peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. are perfect for being outside and getting a great view of tonight's supermoon."

According to Environment Canada, skies will be mostly clear in most other big cities, including Ottawa, Windsor, and Thunder Bay.

Breezy out there tonight Toronto, but it’s a nice evening! Perfect for Supermoon-watching. Dipping to 13 C around 5 am though, so if you are out early you’ll need a sweater or light jacket. pic.twitter.com/IfeIJDM1kU

Speaking with CTVNews.ca, Physics and Astronomy Professor at York University Paul Delaney said residents should have a "comfortable" viewing experience.

"The August full moon is always well placed for lunar observing," he said.

This is the fourth supermoon visible in a row, following the 'buck moon' in July, the 'strawberry moon' in June and the 'flower moon' in May.

A "super" moon refers to the moment the moon appears closest to the earth through its orbit. Those interested in seeing it should look southeast after sunset.

NASA says it will peak Thursday night around 9:36 p.m.

Delaney said the moon will be visible around the world, so "everybody gets a chance" to see it.