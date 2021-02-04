A groundbreaking new report details how countries such as Saudi Arabia, China and Rwanda are meddling in democratic countries, including Canada, to harass, threaten and commit violence against their citizens living abroad.
Health officials in Nova Scotia identified one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday. Two previously reported cases are now considered recovered, dropping the total number of active cases in the province at 10.
The federal government says the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has received limited reports related to falsified COVID-19 test certificates at Canada's airports amid increased warnings from other countries.