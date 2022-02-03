Forensic pathologist, collision reconstructionist testify in Cape Breton hit-and-run trial

A forensic pathologist and collision reconstructionist testified on Thursday in connection to the death of a 10-year-old girl as a hit-and-run trial continues in Cape Breton.

Talia Forrest was hit and killed by a vehicle more than two years ago.

On Thursday, signs were posted outside of the courthouse in Sydney, N.S., stapled to utility poles, with a message that read "Justice for Talia," as the court heard difficult testimony about what caused the little girl’s death.

Forensic pathologist Erik Mong, who works with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s office, shared his testimony with the court.

The court heard Forrest died from blunt head trauma.

Mong described multiple skull and facial fractures, as well as several fractures to the girl's pelvis, left leg and arm.

Defence lawyer Tony Mosvik questioned whether a helmet would've prevented injuries to the head, but Mong said a helmet wouldn't have saved Forrest.

Forrest died July 11, 2019, after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle with a friend.

A collision reconstructionist with the RCMP, who was there the night of the crash, described photos he took the night of the crash of car debris and bicycle parts.

Cpl. Cory Ford also said the bicycle was found a kilometre from the collision scene, noting scrapes on the right side of the bike was consistent with it being dragged or pushed.

The accused, 30-year-old Colin Tweedie, has pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer.

He has pleaded not guilty to impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

Two civilian witnesses and a police officer are expected to testify when the trial resumes Friday.