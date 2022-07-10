Forensic teams, cadaver dogs used in search for Shelley Desrochers

A volunteer organization is helping in the search for Shelley Desrochers, who went missing seven years ago.

According to London police, her last confirmed sighting was in the Old East Village in the area of Lorne Avenue and English Street on Jan. 2, 2016.

Over the last three years, the group has searched multiple locations for Desrochers. The organization, Please Bring Me Home, is now using cadaver dogs and forensic teams to search three properties for her remains this month.

Nick Oldrieve, the organization's executive director told CTV News that they currently have three theories as to what may have happened. One of their theories is an accidental overdose.

“This one that we are focused on is due to an event that took place after Shelley went missing,” he said. “A suspect visited this location, as to why they visited this location is suspicious.”

In November, London police released information about a person of interest in Desrocher’s case, and in the disappearance of 43-year-old Kathryn Bordato of London. Police believe this individual had died.

This is another theory the group is considering.

“Because of his behaviour and the way he interacted with working girls, it could have been an accidental death in that regard,” said Oldrieve.

The group is choosing not to disclose the exact locations of the properties being searched at this time.

“We have to return to the first location with a forensic team to examine a location closer,” he said.

The group has created a GoFundMe page to collect funds to help in their search for Desrochers.

Oldrieve said the money will be used to pay for cadaver dogs, their handlers, and the costs of travelling to properties.

She is known to have lived a "high-risk" lifestyle according to police.

Desrochers is described as white, 5’ 2” tall, and 130 pounds with hazel eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she had long brown hair.

She has a distinctive walking style, described as being “pigeon-toed,” and has various visible tattoos which include a rose, a heart, and a bluebird.

No one has heard from her, and police say there has been no activity in terms of her digital footprint, bank accounts, etc.

While police admit there is a possibility she is deceased, investigators aren't giving up on the search to find out what happened, and bring closure to her family and friends.

The London Police Service tip line is 519-660-5842. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.