Forest City ComiCon returns to London, Ont.

You could find all kinds of colourful characters in downtown London Saturday as the Forest City ComiCon returned from its COVID hiatus.

More than 2,000 people were expected to take in the seventh annual event, which included panels, presentations, and celebrity guests.

Fans dressed up in cosplay and got to mingle with their favourite heroes from the world of ComiCon.

Forest City ComiCon board member John Houghton said the London ComiCon community is active and healthy.

“The ComiCon community is bigger than you would think for a city of this size,” he said. “It’s just so great when we get to come together. Like I said we’ve had a couple of years to be working on these cosplays, and everything’s so great.”

Among the special guests at this year’s event was the producer of The Hilarious House of Frightenstein, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Mitch Markowitz said he’s meeting three generations of fans.

“I’m getting three generations. The grandparents who watched the original show, their kids 20, 25 years later are watching reruns. Their grandchildren are now watching reruns and watching DVD and YouTube.”