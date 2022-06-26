Forest City ComiCon returns to London, Ont.
You could find all kinds of colourful characters in downtown London Saturday as the Forest City ComiCon returned from its COVID hiatus.
More than 2,000 people were expected to take in the seventh annual event, which included panels, presentations, and celebrity guests.
Fans dressed up in cosplay and got to mingle with their favourite heroes from the world of ComiCon.
Forest City ComiCon board member John Houghton said the London ComiCon community is active and healthy.
“The ComiCon community is bigger than you would think for a city of this size,” he said. “It’s just so great when we get to come together. Like I said we’ve had a couple of years to be working on these cosplays, and everything’s so great.”
Among the special guests at this year’s event was the producer of The Hilarious House of Frightenstein, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Mitch Markowitz said he’s meeting three generations of fans.
“I’m getting three generations. The grandparents who watched the original show, their kids 20, 25 years later are watching reruns. Their grandchildren are now watching reruns and watching DVD and YouTube.”
-
‘Get them back on track’: Animal care highlighted as Saskatoon shelter reports increase of abused dogsAccording to We All Need A Rescue (WANAR), the rescue organization has observed an increasing number of abused dogs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Alleged impaired driver faces multiple charges after leaving scene of crashA 24-year-old man from Ottawa is facing impaired charges after failing to remain at the scene of a crash in Chatham.
-
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in GermanyRussian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
-
Aerospace company working to protect tree canopy using drone technologyDrones and trees may not seem like the perfect combination, but one company is hoping to use the flying remote-controlled aircraft to protect tree's health.
-
Hundreds of kids participate in free fishing event in BarrieBarrie's waterfront was lined with hundreds of young anglers on Sunday for the return of a popular family-friendly fishing event.
-
What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022? Here's the list.
-
Barrie Pride aiming to increase accessibility to the communityWhile small in numbers Sunday, a group from Barrie's Pride community gathered to send the message to others that they are not alone.
-
Major police response expected for Canada Day and city officials testify at LRT inquiry: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Saskatchewan NDP to make history by electing its first woman leaderSaskatchewan's NDP Opposition is poised to elect its first woman leader.