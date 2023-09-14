Forest City Film Festival returns with 70 films

The Forest City Film Festival (FCFF) is returning for its eighth year with 70 films.

Organizers unveiled its 2023 season line up on Thursday morning.

“The Forest City Film Festival focuses on films with a connection to the region of southwestern Ontario as well as international films,” said Dorothy Downs, executive director of the FCFF.

The festival will run from Oct. 14-22, screening a range of films through a regional lens, from feature films, to documentaries, animation, in addition to indigenous cinema and short films.

“We’ve got so many great films coming. From our opening night film which is Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe, and honestly that film is so connected to London. The writer, the producer, the director all live here in the city,” Downs added.

The nine-day festival celebrates the art and talent of filmmakers who have worked tirelessly to bring these films to life.

A full list of the 70 films being featured this year can be found on the FCFF’s website.

The trailers can be found on the FCFF Youtube channel.

“Really the artist integrity of our city and the Ontario Screen Creator Conference and project pitch are signals to filmmakers from across Ontario and the world, letting them know that London has what they’re looking for and is ready for business,” said Andrew Dodd, manager, Film London, London Economic Development Corp, during a virtual news conference.

Inspiring future-filmmakers also got the chance to submit their work at this year’s fifth Forest City Youth Film Festival.

It will screen films from high school students from across southwestern Ontario on Oct. 19. The festival will screen the top five films in each of the five categories.

“We are pleased to see this competition grow,” said Mike Sheriff, the Youth Film Festival manager. “This year we received 71 submissions which represents a 21 [film] increase from last year. We’ll be screening 30 amazing films, and giving away more than $5,000 in cash prizes.”

The Project Pitch contest for best feature film, short film, and web series in London will offer $125,000 in prizes and be given to three winners.

The pitches will be presented live and judged by “nationally renowned industry professionals.”

The Ontario Screen Creators Conference will also run from Oct. 21-23, and will include 14 events.

Tickets and all-films passes officially go on sale on Thursday.

Films will be shown at the Wolf Performance Hall and the Imagine Cinemas in Citi Plaza.