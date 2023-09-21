iHeartRadio

Forest City gets greener with tree giveaway


The City of London hosted a tree giveaway in celebration of National Tree Day in London, Ont. (Source: City of London)

The City of London gave away 2,000 trees Wednesday helping to make the Forest City a little greener.

Residents were able to pick from 12 different types of native trees as part of the city’s annual celebration of National Tree Day.

The city is reminding residents the importance of protecting and maintaining newly planted trees for the first year after they’ve been planted.

Residents can learn more about caring for new trees on the City of London website.

